Wedbush Weighs in on Valley National Bancorp’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:VLY)

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Valley National Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Friday, September 17th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.30 for the year.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30. The business had revenue of $344.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.63 million. Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 29.44% and a return on equity of 10.40%. Valley National Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share.

Separately, Hovde Group raised shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.79.

VLY opened at $12.11 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 1.28. Valley National Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $6.50 and a fifty-two week high of $14.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.90 and its 200 day moving average is $13.51.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.83%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 8.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,579,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,401,000 after buying an additional 4,412,338 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Valley National Bancorp in the first quarter worth $41,375,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 13.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,784,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,233,000 after buying an additional 2,428,734 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 3.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,687,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,001,000 after buying an additional 1,215,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 56.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,039,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,389,000 after purchasing an additional 734,439 shares in the last quarter. 63.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valley National Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending; Commercial Lending; Investment Management; and Corporate and Other Adjustments. The Consumer Lending segment consists of residential mortgage loans, automobile loans and home equity loans, as well as wealth management and insurance services.

