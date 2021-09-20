Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Kingfisher plc (OTCMKTS:KGFHY)

Kingfisher plc (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2022 EPS estimates for Kingfisher in a report released on Friday, September 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Grzinic now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.97 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.86. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Kingfisher’s FY2023 earnings at $0.84 EPS.

Get Kingfisher alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on KGFHY. HSBC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Kingfisher in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Societe Generale reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Kingfisher in a report on Monday, July 19th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Kingfisher from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Kingfisher from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Kingfisher in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

Shares of KGFHY opened at $10.17 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.47. Kingfisher has a twelve month low of $6.69 and a twelve month high of $10.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.74.

About Kingfisher

Kingfisher plc engages in the provision of home improvement products and services through a netowrk of retail stores and other channels. It operates through the following geographical segments: the UK & Ireland; France; Poland; Other; and Central. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Kingfisher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingfisher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.