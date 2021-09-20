Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $1.80 Per Share

Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) – Investment analysts at Wedbush issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Hope Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, September 17th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.80 for the year.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $137.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.16 million. Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 25.44% and a return on equity of 7.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hope Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOPE opened at $13.63 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.55 and a 200-day moving average of $14.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Hope Bancorp has a 12 month low of $7.03 and a 12 month high of $16.61.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 62.22%.

In related news, EVP Thomas Stenger sold 3,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total transaction of $51,457.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,377.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOPE. State Street Corp increased its position in Hope Bancorp by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,400,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205,057 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Hope Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,767,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,052,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,912,000 after acquiring an additional 684,473 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,212,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,732,000 after acquiring an additional 479,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,204,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $187,241,000 after acquiring an additional 419,121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.93% of the company’s stock.

Hope Bancorp Company Profile

Hope Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Bank of Hope. The firm offers core business banking products for small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. Its products and services include certificate of deposit, online banking, bill payment, mobile banking, credits card, and mortgage loans.

