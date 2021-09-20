Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) PT Set at €32.00 by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €32.00 ($37.65) price target on Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on EVK. Morgan Stanley set a €36.00 ($42.35) price objective on Evonik Industries in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on Evonik Industries and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Nord/LB set a €28.00 ($32.94) price target on Evonik Industries in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Baader Bank set a €31.00 ($36.47) price objective on Evonik Industries in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €33.00 ($38.82) price objective on Evonik Industries in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €32.35 ($38.05).

Shares of EVK opened at €27.00 ($31.76) on Thursday. Evonik Industries has a 52-week low of €26.78 ($31.51) and a 52-week high of €32.97 ($38.79). The business’s 50 day moving average price is €28.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €29.18.

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

