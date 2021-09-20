Adobe’s (ADBE) Buy Rating Reiterated at Mizuho

Mizuho restated their buy rating on shares of Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) in a report published on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Mizuho currently has a $695.00 price objective on the software company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $640.00.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim restated a hold rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Sunday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Adobe from $560.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Cowen increased their target price on Adobe from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. increased their target price on Adobe from $523.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Adobe from $610.00 to $736.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $649.62.

Adobe stock opened at $654.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $311.79 billion, a PE ratio of 56.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.97. Adobe has a 12 month low of $420.78 and a 12 month high of $673.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $637.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $552.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 38.79%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe will post 10.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $568.40, for a total value of $3,410,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,882 shares in the company, valued at $10,732,528.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 1,164 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $619.03, for a total transaction of $720,550.92. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 25,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,891,738.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,530 shares of company stock worth $6,116,292 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. boosted its holdings in Adobe by 38.7% in the first quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 134,059 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $63,727,000 after acquiring an additional 37,409 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Adobe by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,665 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Adobe by 110.9% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 289,374 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $137,559,000 after purchasing an additional 152,168 shares during the last quarter. South State Corp increased its position in shares of Adobe by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. South State Corp now owns 31,034 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $18,175,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simmons Bank increased its position in shares of Adobe by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 17,790 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $8,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares during the last quarter. 81.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

