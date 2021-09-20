Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $2.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. is a premier esports entertainment company. Allied Esports Entertainment Inc., formerly known as Black Ridge Acquisition Corp., is based in CA, United States. “

Separately, Colliers Securities cut Allied Esports Entertainment from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ AESE opened at $1.78 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.34. Allied Esports Entertainment has a 52-week low of $0.86 and a 52-week high of $4.31.

Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $0.83 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Allied Esports Entertainment will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AESE. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Allied Esports Entertainment by 210.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 43,998 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Allied Esports Entertainment by 83.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 131,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 59,892 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Allied Esports Entertainment during the first quarter valued at $58,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Allied Esports Entertainment during the first quarter valued at $143,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Allied Esports Entertainment during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

About Allied Esports Entertainment

Allied Esports Entertainment, Inc is an esports entertainment company, which engages in the creation of esports venues and live events for both video games and poker. It operates through the following segments: Poker, gaming & entertainment and E-sports. The Poker, gaming & entertainment segment provides televised gaming and entertainment, land-based poker tournaments, online and mobile poker applications through World Poker Tour (WPT).

