BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) Earns “Buy” Rating from JMP Securities

JMP Securities reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) in a research report report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $23.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

BCRX has been the subject of several other research reports. HC Wainwright upped their price target on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set an overweight rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.45.

BCRX stock opened at $15.70 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.08 and a beta of 2.59. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.30 and a fifty-two week high of $18.48.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.02). BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 5,272.40% and a negative net margin of 270.53%. The business had revenue of $49.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.37 million. Research analysts predict that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will post -1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director George B. Abercrombie sold 74,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.09, for a total transaction of $1,116,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 500.0% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,910 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,425 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $77,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 44.6% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,822 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 2,723 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.33% of the company’s stock.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a commercial-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development and discovery of novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. It focuses on the oral treatments for rare diseases in which significant unmet medical needs exist and an enzyme plays the key role in the biological pathway of the disease.

