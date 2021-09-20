Zacks Investment Research Lowers NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

NXTC has been the topic of several other reports. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of NextCure in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of NextCure from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NextCure has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.79.

NXTC opened at $7.00 on Friday. NextCure has a fifty-two week low of $6.80 and a fifty-two week high of $14.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.92 and a beta of -0.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.49.

NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.04). As a group, research analysts expect that NextCure will post -2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NextCure during the first quarter worth about $410,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in NextCure by 42.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,158,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,602,000 after purchasing an additional 643,523 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in NextCure during the first quarter worth about $1,429,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NextCure during the first quarter worth about $354,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in NextCure by 380.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 29,406 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.10% of the company’s stock.

NextCure, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering and developing immunomedicines to treat cancer and other immune-related diseases. Its novel FIND-IO discovery technology identifies targets based on immunomodulatory function and on which the company is building a proprietary pipeline of immunomedicines.

