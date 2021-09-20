Short Interest in Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) Declines By 21.7%

Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,050,000 shares, a decline of 21.7% from the August 15th total of 16,660,000 shares. Approximately 8.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,080,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days.

In other Energy Fuels news, Director Robert W. Kirkwood purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.27 per share, with a total value of $52,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 380,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,005,140.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Energy Fuels by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,401,756 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,042,000 after buying an additional 496,949 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Energy Fuels by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,005,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,282,000 after purchasing an additional 685,889 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Energy Fuels by 39.3% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,055,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,408,000 after acquiring an additional 862,564 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Energy Fuels by 65.1% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,668,562 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,399 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Energy Fuels by 299.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,245,156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,533,000 after acquiring an additional 933,333 shares during the period. 26.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Energy Fuels stock opened at $7.31 on Monday. Energy Fuels has a 52 week low of $1.42 and a 52 week high of $8.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -27.07 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.35.

Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 20.17% and a negative net margin of 2,121.74%. The firm had revenue of $0.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 million. Research analysts expect that Energy Fuels will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

UUUU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Noble Financial raised Energy Fuels from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Energy Fuels in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Energy Fuels has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.50.

Energy Fuels, Inc is a mining development company, which engages in the exploration and evaluation of uranium and vanadium properties. The firm’s projects include Nichols Ranch, Alta Mesa, and White Mesa Mill. The company was founded by George E. L. Glasier and John David Mason in 1987 and is headquartered in Lakewood, CO.

