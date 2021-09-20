Cogeco Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGECF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Cogeco Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGECF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a drop of 21.9% from the August 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 25.0 days.

CGECF opened at $72.76 on Monday. Cogeco has a 1-year low of $59.54 and a 1-year high of $79.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.19.

Separately, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Cogeco from C$135.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Cogeco Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the communications and media sectors in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Communications and Other. The Communications segment provides a range of Internet, video, and telephony services through its two-way broadband fiber networks primarily to residential customers, as well as to small and medium sized businesses under the Cogeco Connexion name in Quebec and Ontario; and Atlantic Broadband brand in the United States.

