Rogers (VTX:ROG) Given a CHF 360 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 360 price objective on Rogers (VTX:ROG) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 370 target price on shares of Rogers and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 425 price objective on shares of Rogers in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group set a CHF 350 price objective on shares of Rogers in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a CHF 380 price objective on shares of Rogers in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 437 price objective on shares of Rogers in a report on Thursday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of CHF 365.46.

Rogers has a one year low of CHF 214.30 and a one year high of CHF 273.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

