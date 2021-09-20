Panasonic (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Panasonic (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $15.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “PANASONIC CORPORATION is a worldwide leader in the development and manufacture of electronic products for a wide range of consumer, business, and industrial needs. The company’s shares are listed on the Tokyo, Osaka, Nagoya and New York stock exchanges. “

PCRFY opened at $12.88 on Thursday. Panasonic has a 12 month low of $8.14 and a 12 month high of $14.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $31.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.11.

Panasonic (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $16.38 billion for the quarter. Panasonic had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 2.96%. Equities analysts anticipate that Panasonic will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

About Panasonic

Panasonic Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of electrical products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances, Eco Solutions, Connected Solutions Company, Automotive and Industrial Systems, and Others. The Appliances segment develops and manufactures white goods such as vacuum cleaner, washing machine, refrigerator, and air conditioner; as well as health and beauty products.

