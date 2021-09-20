Panasonic (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Panasonic (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $15.00 price target on the stock.
According to Zacks, “PANASONIC CORPORATION is a worldwide leader in the development and manufacture of electronic products for a wide range of consumer, business, and industrial needs. The company’s shares are listed on the Tokyo, Osaka, Nagoya and New York stock exchanges. “
PCRFY opened at $12.88 on Thursday. Panasonic has a 12 month low of $8.14 and a 12 month high of $14.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $31.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.11.
About Panasonic
Panasonic Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of electrical products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances, Eco Solutions, Connected Solutions Company, Automotive and Industrial Systems, and Others. The Appliances segment develops and manufactures white goods such as vacuum cleaner, washing machine, refrigerator, and air conditioner; as well as health and beauty products.
