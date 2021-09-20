Schaeffler (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Schaeffler (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Schaeffler AG engages as a supplier to the automotive and industrial sectors. It provides rolling bearing and plain bearing solutions and linear and direct drive technology. The company’s operating segment consists of Automotive and Industrial segments. Automotive segment provides product and service business with customers in the automotive sector. Industrial segment offers product and service business with manufacturers of investment goods. Schaeffler AG is headquartered in Herzogenaurach, Germany. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SCFLF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Schaeffler in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Schaeffler in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Schaeffler currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Schaeffler stock opened at $7.87 on Thursday. Schaeffler has a fifty-two week low of $7.50 and a fifty-two week high of $9.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Schaeffler (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. Schaeffler had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 18.62%. As a group, analysts predict that Schaeffler will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Schaeffler

Schaeffler AG operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the supply of products and solutions for the automotive and industrial sectors. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Automotive Aftermarket and Industrial segments. The Automotive OEM segment organizes its business in the Engine Systems, Transmission Systems, E-Mobility, and Chassis Systems business divisions.

