Financial Comparison: Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) & Ainos (OTCMKTS:AIMD)

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) and Ainos (OTCMKTS:AIMD) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

44.1% of Maravai LifeSciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Maravai LifeSciences shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 34.4% of Ainos shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Maravai LifeSciences and Ainos, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Maravai LifeSciences 0 0 10 0 3.00 Ainos 0 0 0 0 N/A

Maravai LifeSciences presently has a consensus price target of $45.63, indicating a potential downside of 0.97%. Given Maravai LifeSciences’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Maravai LifeSciences is more favorable than Ainos.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Maravai LifeSciences and Ainos’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Maravai LifeSciences $284.10 million 41.78 $88.97 million $1.70 27.10 Ainos $20,000.00 4,273.26 -$1.45 million N/A N/A

Maravai LifeSciences has higher revenue and earnings than Ainos.

Profitability

This table compares Maravai LifeSciences and Ainos’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Maravai LifeSciences N/A N/A N/A Ainos -998.65% -53.71% -38.42%

Summary

Maravai LifeSciences beats Ainos on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Maravai LifeSciences

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc., a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species. It operates in three segments: Nucleic Acid Production, Biologics Safety Testing, and Protein Detection. The Nucleic Acid Production segment manufactures and sells products for use in the fields of gene therapy, nucleoside chemistry, oligonucleotide therapy, and molecular diagnostics, including reagents used in the chemical synthesis, modification, labelling, and purification of deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) and ribonucleic acid (RNA). This segment also offers messenger RNA, oligonucleotides, and oligonucleotide building blocks, as well as plasmid DNA and CleanCap capping technology. The Biologics Safety Testing segment sells analytical products for use in biologic manufacturing process development, including custom product-specific development antibody and assay development services. This segment also provides HCP ELISA kits, other bioprocess impurity and contaminant ELISA kits, ancillary reagents, and custom services. The Protein Detection segment sells labeling and detection reagents for researchers in immunohistochemistry, immunofluorescence, and glycobiology. The company serves biopharmaceutical companies, and other biopharmaceutical and life sciences research companies; and academic research institutions and in vitro diagnostics companies. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About Ainos

Ainos, Inc. engages in the discovery and development of pharmaceutical and biotech products. The company was founded in June 1984 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

