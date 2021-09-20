Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 210,100 shares, a decrease of 21.9% from the August 15th total of 269,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 96,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NYSE NGVC opened at $10.22 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.06. The company has a market cap of $231.17 million, a PE ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 1.22. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage has a 52-week low of $9.36 and a 52-week high of $18.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 1.03.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.46%.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NGVC. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 409.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 159.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,624 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 4,680 shares during the period. Finally, Crestone Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage during the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.95% of the company’s stock.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Company Profile

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc engages in the retail of natural and organic groceries and dietary supplements. It products include natural & organic food, dietary supplements, natural body care, household and pet care products. The company was founded by Margaret Isely and Henry Philip Isely in 1955 and is headquartered in Lakewood, CO.

