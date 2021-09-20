FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Vistra Corp. Issued By Seaport Res Ptn (NYSE:VST)

Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) – Seaport Res Ptn lowered their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Vistra in a research note issued on Thursday, September 16th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.24 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.71. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Vistra’s FY2023 earnings at $1.53 EPS.

Get Vistra alerts:

Vistra (NYSE:VST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter. Vistra had a negative return on equity of 20.81% and a negative net margin of 13.44%.

Several other research firms have also commented on VST. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Vistra from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Guggenheim raised Vistra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Vistra from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Seaport Global Securities upped their target price on Vistra from $19.50 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised Vistra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.13.

Vistra stock opened at $17.79 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a PE ratio of -5.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.91. Vistra has a one year low of $15.47 and a one year high of $24.20.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vistra by 817.7% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Vistra by 135.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Vistra by 619.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 2,535 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Vistra during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Vistra during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Scott B. Helm purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.98 per share, with a total value of $89,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.54%.

About Vistra

Vistra Corp. is an energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

Further Reading: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.