Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.21.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LAC shares. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Lithium Americas in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Industrial Alliance Securities started coverage on Lithium Americas in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen increased their price target on Lithium Americas from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Lithium Americas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Shares of LAC opened at $23.57 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.58. The company has a current ratio of 56.73, a quick ratio of 56.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Lithium Americas has a 12 month low of $6.71 and a 12 month high of $28.75. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.12 and a beta of 1.33.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.09). As a group, research analysts forecast that Lithium Americas will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Lithium Americas by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 566,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,403,000 after purchasing an additional 64,452 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lithium Americas by 335.7% during the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Lithium Americas by 25.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 493,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,331,000 after acquiring an additional 99,039 shares during the period. Man Group plc bought a new stake in Lithium Americas during the second quarter valued at about $531,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Lithium Americas by 50.1% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 88,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 29,500 shares during the period. 13.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lithium Americas Corp. is a resource company, which engages in lithium development projects. Its projects include: Thacker Pass and Caucharí-Olaroz. The company was founded by Raymond Edward Flood, Jr. on November 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

