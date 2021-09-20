Zacks: Analysts Expect Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.19 Million

Equities analysts expect Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN) to post $4.19 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Intellicheck’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.87 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.51 million. Intellicheck posted sales of $2.70 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intellicheck will report full-year sales of $16.86 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $15.71 million to $18.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $22.52 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Intellicheck.

Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Intellicheck had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a negative return on equity of 5.20%. The company had revenue of $4.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 million.

IDN has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Intellicheck in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum began coverage on Intellicheck in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Intellicheck in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.60.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intellicheck by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 938,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,866,000 after purchasing an additional 12,088 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Intellicheck in the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Argent Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intellicheck in the 1st quarter worth approximately $167,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Intellicheck by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 60,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 13,739 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Intellicheck by 20.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 281,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after purchasing an additional 48,561 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDN opened at $8.74 on Monday. Intellicheck has a 12-month low of $6.15 and a 12-month high of $15.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.52. The company has a market capitalization of $163.72 million, a PE ratio of -291.33 and a beta of 1.86.

Intellicheck Company Profile

Intellicheck, Inc engages in the development, integration, and marketing of threat and identity authentication solutions. It offers professional services, retail, age, defense, guest, and port ID. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.

