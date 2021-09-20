Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Decreased by Analyst

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) – Piper Sandler reduced their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Enphase Energy in a research note issued on Thursday, September 16th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Harrison now expects that the semiconductor company will earn $0.41 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.44. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $202.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Thursday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $187.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Enphase Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.03.

Shares of NASDAQ ENPH opened at $160.89 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $21.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a current ratio of 4.67. Enphase Energy has a 1 year low of $65.41 and a 1 year high of $229.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $173.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.10.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $316.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.23 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 42.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 151.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS.

In other news, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 7,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.16, for a total value of $1,379,011.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 178,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,660,908.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 28,031 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.87, for a total transaction of $5,154,059.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 199,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,766,093.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,634 shares of company stock valued at $12,895,553 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Enphase Energy by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,184,218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,604,647,000 after purchasing an additional 769,132 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 4.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,630,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,502,920,000 after buying an additional 568,934 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Enphase Energy by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,994,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $917,067,000 after buying an additional 319,197 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Enphase Energy by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,437,730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $446,469,000 after acquiring an additional 129,478 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its stake in Enphase Energy by 102.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,900,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $348,984,000 after acquiring an additional 962,049 shares in the last quarter. 67.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

