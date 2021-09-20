BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $13.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “BTRS Holdings Inc. is a provider of cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions which simplify and automate B2B commerce. BTRS Holdings Inc., formerly known as South Mountain Merger Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of BTRS from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of BTRS from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of BTRS in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a buy rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.38.

Shares of BTRS opened at $10.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.13 and a beta of 0.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.53. BTRS has a 1 year low of $9.83 and a 1 year high of $19.76.

BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $31.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.47 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BTRS will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BTRS news, Director Charles B. Bernicker sold 550,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total value of $6,451,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bain Capital Venture Investors sold 3,151,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total transaction of $36,971,728.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 150,949 shares of company stock worth $1,550,472 and sold 3,715,944 shares worth $43,584,792.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of BTRS during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of BTRS by 569.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,494 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BTRS during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of BTRS during the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BTRS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. 59.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BTRS Company Profile

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. It offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections. These solutions integrate with various ecosystem players, including financial institutions, enterprise resource planning systems, and accounts payable software platforms, to help customers to transition from paper invoicing and check acceptance to electronic billing and payments.

