DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $3.75 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “DouYu International Holdings Limited provides a game-centric live streaming platform primarily in China. The company operates its platform on both PC and mobile apps. DouYu International Holdings Limited is headquartered in Wuhan, China. “

Get DouYu International alerts:

Separately, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of DouYu International in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. They set a buy rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DouYu International presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.97.

DouYu International stock opened at $3.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.94 and a 200-day moving average of $7.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.87 and a beta of 0.76. DouYu International has a 1-year low of $2.89 and a 1-year high of $20.54.

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. DouYu International had a negative return on equity of 4.69% and a negative net margin of 3.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DouYu International will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DOYU. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of DouYu International by 324.4% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 3,573,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,731,657 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of DouYu International by 209.4% during the first quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 3,293,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228,745 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of DouYu International by 191.0% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,484,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630,913 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of DouYu International by 46.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,787,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Islet Management LP bought a new stake in shares of DouYu International during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,890,000. 28.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DouYu International

DouYu International Holdings Ltd. develops and operates game-centric live streaming platform in China, both on personal computer and mobile apps. The company was founded by Shaojie Chen and Wenming Zhang on April 3, 2014 and is headquartered in Wuhan, China.

Featured Story: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DouYu International (DOYU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DouYu International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DouYu International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.