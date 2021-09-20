PDL Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:PDLB) Upgraded to B at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of PDL Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:PDLB) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of NASDAQ PDLB opened at $14.34 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.66. PDL Community Bancorp has a 1 year low of $8.21 and a 1 year high of $14.88. The company has a market capitalization of $248.53 million, a PE ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.15.

PDL Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:PDLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.23. PDL Community Bancorp had a net margin of 16.85% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The firm had revenue of $22.07 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in PDL Community Bancorp by 5.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 139,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 7,347 shares in the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in PDL Community Bancorp by 9.7% during the second quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 12,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. M3F Inc. raised its position in shares of PDL Community Bancorp by 16.3% in the first quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 532,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,919,000 after buying an additional 74,691 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PDL Community Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $318,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PDL Community Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $1,972,000. 21.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PDL Community Bancorp

PDL Community Bancorp is a holding company of Ponce Bank, which engages in the provision of bank and financial services. It focuses on taking deposits from the general public and investing those deposits, together with funds generated from operations and borrowings, in mortgage loans, consisting of one-to-four family residential, multifamily residential, nonresidential properties and construction and land, and in business and consumer loans.

