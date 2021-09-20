PDL Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:PDLB) Upgraded to B at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of PDL Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:PDLB) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Shares of NASDAQ PDLB opened at $14.34 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.66. PDL Community Bancorp has a 1 year low of $8.21 and a 1 year high of $14.88. The company has a market capitalization of $248.53 million, a PE ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.15.
PDL Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:PDLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.23. PDL Community Bancorp had a net margin of 16.85% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The firm had revenue of $22.07 million for the quarter.
About PDL Community Bancorp
PDL Community Bancorp is a holding company of Ponce Bank, which engages in the provision of bank and financial services. It focuses on taking deposits from the general public and investing those deposits, together with funds generated from operations and borrowings, in mortgage loans, consisting of one-to-four family residential, multifamily residential, nonresidential properties and construction and land, and in business and consumer loans.
