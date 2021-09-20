Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Loop Capital

Loop Capital reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. Loop Capital currently has a $400.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ULTA. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $386.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $415.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $395.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $379.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $401.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA opened at $379.05 on Friday. Ulta Beauty has a 12 month low of $200.50 and a 12 month high of $414.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $360.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $339.48. The stock has a market cap of $20.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.14, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.71.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $4.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $2.00. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 40.49%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty will post 15.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael R. Macdonald sold 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.04, for a total value of $1,995,228.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Algert Global LLC lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 66.0% during the first quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 4,355 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 960,717 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $296,242,000 after purchasing an additional 24,225 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 14.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 140,211 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,347,000 after purchasing an additional 17,675 shares in the last quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 3.1% during the first quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC now owns 34,706 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1,456.2% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 60,256 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $18,629,000 after purchasing an additional 56,384 shares in the last quarter. 88.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

