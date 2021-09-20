Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) PT Set at €40.90 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €40.90 ($48.12) price target on Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on PHIA. Jefferies Financial Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective on Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Monday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €53.00 ($62.35) price target on Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on Koninklijke Philips in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €43.00 ($50.59) price objective on Koninklijke Philips in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €49.63 ($58.39).

Koninklijke Philips has a one year low of €28.92 ($34.02) and a one year high of €36.12 ($42.49).

Koninklijke Philips N.V. is the Netherlands-based health technology company. The Company’s segments include Personal Health businesses, Diagnosis & Treatment businesses, Connected Care & Health Informatics businesses, HealthTech Other and Legacy Items. The Personal Health businesses segment is engaged in the health continuum, delivering integrated, connected solutions that support healthier lifestyles and those living with chronic disease.

