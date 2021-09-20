Warburg Research Analysts Give Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC) a €31.00 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €31.00 ($36.47) price objective on Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC) in a research report report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on WAC. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €32.00 ($37.65) price target on shares of Wacker Neuson and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €31.00 ($36.47) price objective on shares of Wacker Neuson in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €17.50 ($20.59) price objective on shares of Wacker Neuson in a report on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Wacker Neuson has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €27.10 ($31.88).

Wacker Neuson stock opened at €24.98 ($29.39) on Thursday. Wacker Neuson has a 1-year low of €14.32 ($16.85) and a 1-year high of €27.16 ($31.95). The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €25.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €23.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.98.

About Wacker Neuson

Wacker Neuson SE manufactures and distributes light and compact equipment under the Wacker Neuson, Kramer, and Weidemann brand names in Europe, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Light Equipment, Compact Equipment, and Services. The company offers internal and external vibrators for concrete compaction; trowels and screeds for concrete finishing; rammers, vibratory plates, and rollers for soil compaction; demolition products and saws; lighting; generators; pumps; and heaters.

