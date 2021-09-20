Warburg Research Analysts Give Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC) a €31.00 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €31.00 ($36.47) price objective on Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC) in a research report report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on WAC. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €32.00 ($37.65) price target on shares of Wacker Neuson and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €31.00 ($36.47) price objective on shares of Wacker Neuson in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €17.50 ($20.59) price objective on shares of Wacker Neuson in a report on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Wacker Neuson has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €27.10 ($31.88).

Get Wacker Neuson alerts:

Wacker Neuson stock opened at €24.98 ($29.39) on Thursday. Wacker Neuson has a 1-year low of €14.32 ($16.85) and a 1-year high of €27.16 ($31.95). The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €25.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €23.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.98.

Wacker Neuson SE manufactures and distributes light and compact equipment under the Wacker Neuson, Kramer, and Weidemann brand names in Europe, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Light Equipment, Compact Equipment, and Services. The company offers internal and external vibrators for concrete compaction; trowels and screeds for concrete finishing; rammers, vibratory plates, and rollers for soil compaction; demolition products and saws; lighting; generators; pumps; and heaters.

Featured Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Wacker Neuson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wacker Neuson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.