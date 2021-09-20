Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates €185.00 Price Target for Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1)

Jefferies Financial Group set a €185.00 ($217.65) target price on Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) in a report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a €175.00 ($205.88) price target on Hannover Rück in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a €174.00 ($204.71) target price on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays set a €131.20 ($154.35) target price on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Friday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €187.00 ($220.00) target price on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €160.00 ($188.24) price target on shares of Hannover Rück in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €172.20 ($202.59).

Shares of HNR1 opened at €159.10 ($187.18) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €150.80 and a 200-day moving average of €149.75. Hannover Rück has a one year low of €94.75 ($111.47) and a one year high of €116.37 ($136.91).

Hannover RÃ¼ck SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative and direct business, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

