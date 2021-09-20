Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KBX) Given a €124.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €124.00 ($145.88) price target on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KBX) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €112.00 ($131.76) price objective on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley set a €105.00 ($123.53) price objective on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Berenberg Bank set a €113.00 ($132.94) target price on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Warburg Research set a €125.00 ($147.06) price target on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €105.00 ($123.53) target price on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €107.00 ($125.88).

Shares of ETR KBX opened at €103.30 ($121.53) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €98.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €101.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.15. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of €89.88 ($105.74) and a 52-week high of €117.24 ($137.93).

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, markets, and services braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. It offers intelligence entrance, power electrics and control technology, digital solutions for optimization of rail traffic, couplers, signal systems, stationary and mobile testing equipment, wiper and wash systems, and sanitary systems for mass transit and long distance rail vehicles.

