Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) vs. Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST) Head-To-Head Review

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) and Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Eos Energy Enterprises and Microvast, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eos Energy Enterprises 0 0 5 0 3.00 Microvast 1 0 0 0 1.00

Eos Energy Enterprises currently has a consensus price target of $25.50, indicating a potential upside of 95.10%. Microvast has a consensus price target of $6.00, indicating a potential downside of 34.50%. Given Eos Energy Enterprises’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Eos Energy Enterprises is more favorable than Microvast.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

46.5% of Eos Energy Enterprises shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.8% of Microvast shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.1% of Eos Energy Enterprises shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.0% of Microvast shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Eos Energy Enterprises and Microvast’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eos Energy Enterprises N/A -97.39% -82.55% Microvast N/A -147.32% -2.17%

Volatility and Risk

Eos Energy Enterprises has a beta of 1, suggesting that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, Microvast has a beta of 0.37, suggesting that its stock price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Eos Energy Enterprises and Microvast’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eos Energy Enterprises $220,000.00 3,186.47 -$68.75 million ($7.31) -1.79 Microvast N/A N/A -$2.42 million N/A N/A

Microvast has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Eos Energy Enterprises.

Summary

Eos Energy Enterprises beats Microvast on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Eos Energy Enterprises Company Profile

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. The company offers stationary battery storage solutions. Its flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Edison, New Jersey.

Microvast Company Profile

Tuscan Holdings Corp. have entered into a definitive merger agreement with Microvast Inc.

