Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $104.07.

FBHS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital raised shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock.

FBHS stock opened at $94.75 on Monday. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a twelve month low of $78.81 and a twelve month high of $114.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $13.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.92.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.17. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 26.52%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Fortune Brands Home & Security will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is 24.82%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FBHS. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 9,918.5% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 362.3% during the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 48.5% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen, bath and other parts.

