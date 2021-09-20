The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.25.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Aaron’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th.

Shares of NYSE AAN opened at $26.93 on Monday. The Aaron’s has a fifty-two week low of $16.20 and a fifty-two week high of $37.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.29. The stock has a market cap of $879.88 million and a P/E ratio of 8.92.

The Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $467.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. The Aaron’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The Aaron’s will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. The Aaron’s’s payout ratio is currently 13.25%.

In related news, Director John W. Robinson sold 14,280 shares of The Aaron’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total transaction of $396,412.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in The Aaron’s by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 191,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,124,000 after purchasing an additional 38,543 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in The Aaron’s in the 2nd quarter worth about $362,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in The Aaron’s by 146.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 217,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,949,000 after purchasing an additional 128,896 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in The Aaron’s by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 311,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,976,000 after purchasing an additional 13,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in The Aaron’s by 111,833.3% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 10,065 shares in the last quarter. 91.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

