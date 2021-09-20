Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Ecolab Inc. Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:ECL)

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Ecolab in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $1.55 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.58.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on ECL. Boenning Scattergood reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ecolab presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.60.

Ecolab stock opened at $218.34 on Monday. Ecolab has a 52 week low of $181.25 and a 52 week high of $231.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $220.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $217.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.46 billion, a PE ratio of 59.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.00.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.04. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 20.14%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in Ecolab by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 177,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,983,000 after purchasing an additional 28,718 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC increased its position in Ecolab by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 24,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC increased its position in Ecolab by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 16,554 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,410,000 after purchasing an additional 4,632 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its position in Ecolab by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 356,217 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $76,255,000 after purchasing an additional 18,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in Ecolab by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 53,950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,112,000 after purchasing an additional 9,716 shares in the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Laurie M. Marsh sold 11,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.03, for a total transaction of $2,595,946.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,894,210.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 173,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total transaction of $38,680,467.44. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 796,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,153,109.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 217,496 shares of company stock worth $48,541,441. 1.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.76%.

About Ecolab

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

