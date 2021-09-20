Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Weber Inc (NYSE:WEBR) Increased by Analyst

Weber Inc (NYSE:WEBR) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Weber in a report released on Wednesday, September 15th. KeyCorp analyst B. Andress now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.20). KeyCorp currently has a “Sector Weight” rating on the stock.

Get Weber alerts:

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on WEBR. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Weber in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Weber in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on Weber in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on Weber in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Weber in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.25.

Weber stock opened at $14.99 on Monday. Weber has a 52-week low of $13.91 and a 52-week high of $20.44.

About Weber

WEBER INC. is a barbecue brand. It offers a comprehensive, innovative product portfolio, including charcoal, gas, pellet and electric grills, smokers and accessories designed to help outdoor cooking enthusiasts. WEBER INC. is headquartered in Palatine, IL.

Recommended Story: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Weber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.