Innate Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:IPHA) to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($0.58) Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts

Innate Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:IPHA) – Analysts at SVB Leerink reduced their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Innate Pharma in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 15th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Graybosch now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.58) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.43). SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Innate Pharma’s FY2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Innate Pharma from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Innate Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 price target on shares of Innate Pharma in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.81.

Shares of NASDAQ:IPHA opened at $8.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 3.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $641.23 million and a PE ratio of -27.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.02. Innate Pharma has a 1 year low of $3.02 and a 1 year high of $11.95.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPHA. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Innate Pharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in Innate Pharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Innate Pharma by 993.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 50,980 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Innate Pharma SA, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic antibodies for the treatment of oncology indications in France and internationally. The company's products include Lacutamab (IPH4102), an anti-KIR3DL2 antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell and peripheral T-cell lymphoma, as well as in Phase II clinical trials to treat refractory sÃ©zary syndrome; Monalizumab, an immune checkpoint inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat advanced solid tumors comprising colorectal and lung cancer, as well as head and neck cancer; Avdoralimab (IPH5401), a monoclonal antibody blocking C5a binding to C5aR1 that is in Phase II clinicals trials for the treatment of COVID-19, bullous pemphigoid, chronic spontaneous urticaria, and other inflammatory diseases; and IPH5201, a blocking antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials targeting the CD39 immunosuppressive pathway.

