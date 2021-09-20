FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSE:TXG) Issued By National Bank Financial

Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSE:TXG) – National Bank Financial issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for Torex Gold Resources in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 15th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco expects that the company will post earnings of $2.62 per share for the year. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform Overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Torex Gold Resources’ FY2022 earnings at $1.55 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.16 EPS.
TXG has been the subject of several other research reports. CIBC lowered their price target on Torex Gold Resources from C$23.50 to C$22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Torex Gold Resources from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from C$24.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Torex Gold Resources from C$28.50 to C$26.50 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, National Bankshares set a C$24.00 price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$26.58.
About Torex Gold Resources
Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. The company also explores for silver, copper, and carbon deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising of seven mineral concessions covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.
