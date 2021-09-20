FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSE:TXG) Issued By National Bank Financial

Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSE:TXG) – National Bank Financial issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for Torex Gold Resources in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 15th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco expects that the company will post earnings of $2.62 per share for the year. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform Overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Torex Gold Resources’ FY2022 earnings at $1.55 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.16 EPS.

Get Torex Gold Resources alerts:

TXG has been the subject of several other research reports. CIBC lowered their price target on Torex Gold Resources from C$23.50 to C$22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Torex Gold Resources from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from C$24.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Torex Gold Resources from C$28.50 to C$26.50 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, National Bankshares set a C$24.00 price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$26.58.

TSE TXG opened at C$13.33 on Monday. Torex Gold Resources has a 1-year low of C$12.67 and a 1-year high of C$21.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$13.58 and a 200-day moving average of C$15.41. The firm has a market cap of C$1.14 billion and a PE ratio of 3.44.

About Torex Gold Resources

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. The company also explores for silver, copper, and carbon deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising of seven mineral concessions covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.

See Also: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for Torex Gold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Torex Gold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.