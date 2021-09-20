Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) Receives “Sell” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their sell rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Industria de Diseño Textil from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Societe Generale restated a buy rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Industria de Diseño Textil from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Industria de Diseño Textil currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of IDEXY stock opened at $18.65 on Thursday. Industria de Diseño Textil has a fifty-two week low of $11.40 and a fifty-two week high of $20.20. The stock has a market cap of $116.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.81 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.71.

Industria de Diseño Textil SA engages in the retail and sale of clothing, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: ZARA, Bershka, and Other. The firm’s other brands include of Pull&Bear, Massimo Dutti, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home, and Uterqüe. The company was founded by Amancio Ortega Gaona in 1963 and is headquartered in A Coruna, Spain.

