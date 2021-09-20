South32 (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their hold rating on shares of South32 (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Macquarie upgraded South32 from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded South32 from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of South32 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Barclays restated an underweight rating on shares of South32 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded South32 from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.00.

SOUHY stock opened at $12.21 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. South32 has a 52-week low of $7.05 and a 52-week high of $12.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.17. The company has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a PE ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 0.97.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.89%. South32’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.83%.

South32 Company Profile

South32 Ltd. operates as a metal and mining company. It operates through the following segments: Worsley Alumina, Hillside Aluminium, Mozal Aluminium, Brazil Alumina, South Africa Energy Coal, Illawarra Metallurgical Coal, Eagle Downs Metallurgical Coal, Australia Manganese, South Africa Managanese, Cerro Matoso, Cannington, and Hermosa.

