Royal Bank of Canada Increases Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Price Target to C$2.50

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$2.00 to C$2.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities reissued a speculative buy rating on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$1.35 to C$1.80 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. ATB Capital increased their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$1.75 to C$2.00 in a report on Monday, August 9th. raised Bombardier, Inc. Class B from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$0.73 to C$1.20 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B to C$1.90 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$1.65.

TSE BBD.B opened at C$1.90 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.66 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.21. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a one year low of C$0.26 and a one year high of C$1.98. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 0.75.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Business Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft, Aerostructures and Engineering Services, and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures, and provides aftermarket support for Learjet, Challenger, and Global business jets.

