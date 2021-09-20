Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) in a research note released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

KEL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$4.25 price target on shares of Kelt Exploration in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Cormark upped their price target on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Kelt Exploration from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$4.00 price target on shares of Kelt Exploration in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Eight Capital started coverage on shares of Kelt Exploration in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a buy rating and a C$6.50 price target for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Kelt Exploration has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$4.98.

Shares of Kelt Exploration stock opened at C$4.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$766.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$3.35 and its 200 day moving average is C$3.09. Kelt Exploration has a 1 year low of C$1.34 and a 1 year high of C$4.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

In related news, Senior Officer Alan G. Franks sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.82, for a total value of C$32,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$80,579.08.

About Kelt Exploration

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. As of December 31, 2019, its proved plus probable reserves were 461.0 million barrels of oil equivalent.

