Oxbridge Acquisition Corp’s Quiet Period Will End Tomorrow (NASDAQ:OXACU)

Oxbridge Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:OXACU) quiet period is set to end on Tuesday, September 21st. Oxbridge Acquisition had issued 10,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on August 12th. The total size of the offering was $100,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During Oxbridge Acquisition’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

OXACU stock opened at $10.12 on Monday. Oxbridge Acquisition has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $10.55.

