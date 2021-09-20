Universe Pharmaceuticals INC’s (NYSE:UPC) Lock-Up Period Will Expire on September 20th

Universe Pharmaceuticals’ (NYSE:UPC) lock-up period is set to end on Monday, September 20th. Universe Pharmaceuticals had issued 5,000,000 shares in its IPO on March 23rd. The total size of the offering was $25,000,000 based on an initial share price of $5.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

Shares of UPC stock opened at $2.32 on Monday. Universe Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.23 and a 12 month high of $11.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.52.

Get Universe Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Universe Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Universe Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Universe Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $148,000. 0.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Universe Pharmaceuticals INC, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of traditional Chinese medicine derivative products in China. It offers products for the treatment and relief for common chronic health conditions in the elderly for the physical wellness and longevity; and cold and flu medications.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Universe Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universe Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.