William Penn Bancorp’s Lock-Up Period Will Expire Tomorrow (NASDAQ:WMPN)

William Penn Bancorp’s (NASDAQ:WMPN) lock-up period will expire on Tuesday, September 21st. William Penn Bancorp had issued 12,650,000 shares in its public offering on March 25th. The total size of the offering was $126,500,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Shares of WMPN stock opened at $12.25 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. William Penn Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $11.15 and a fifty-two week high of $39.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.11.

William Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:WMPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.94 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th.

In other news, CEO Kenneth John Stephon purchased 8,413 shares of William Penn Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.90 per share, with a total value of $100,114.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeannine Cimino purchased 3,000 shares of William Penn Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.43 per share, for a total transaction of $37,290.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 17,018 shares of company stock worth $205,229 over the last three months.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WMPN. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC purchased a new stake in shares of William Penn Bancorp in the first quarter worth $2,160,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in William Penn Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. FJ Capital Management LLC bought a new position in William Penn Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $214,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of William Penn Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of William Penn Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $186,000. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

William Penn Bancorp Company Profile

William Penn Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of commercial and retail financial services through its subsidiary, William Penn Bank. It also offers community, traditional, and related banking services to individual, businesses, and government customers. Its products and services include taking of time, savings, demand deposits, making of commercial, consumer, mortgage loans, and others.

