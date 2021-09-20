Gores Guggenheim, Inc.’s (OTCMKTS:GGPIU) Lock-Up Period Will End on September 20th

Gores Guggenheim’s (OTCMKTS:GGPIU) lock-up period will expire on Monday, September 20th. Gores Guggenheim had issued 75,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on March 23rd. The total size of the offering was $750,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Shares of GGPIU stock opened at $10.28 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.30. Gores Guggenheim has a 12-month low of $9.80 and a 12-month high of $11.20.

Get Gores Guggenheim alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Condor Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Gores Guggenheim during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gores Guggenheim in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gores Guggenheim in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gores Guggenheim in the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Gores Guggenheim in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $127,000.

Gores Guggenheim, Inc, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

See Also: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for Gores Guggenheim Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gores Guggenheim and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.