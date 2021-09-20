Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWV) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWV) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decrease of 36.7% from the August 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VTWV. Fifth Third Securities Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 10,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 25,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,937 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 743.0% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the period. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Finally, Crestone Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Crestone Asset Management LLC now owns 147,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,397,000 after acquiring an additional 30,301 shares during the period.

VTWV opened at $140.62 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $140.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.64. Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $82.96 and a 1 year high of $152.92.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This is an increase from Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31.

