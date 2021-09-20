Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,550,000 shares, a drop of 22.0% from the August 15th total of 4,550,000 shares. Approximately 3.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 574,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.2 days.

WMG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Warner Music Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Warner Music Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Warner Music Group from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Warner Music Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.86.

In other news, major shareholder Ai Entertainment Holdings Llc sold 3,133,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total transaction of $118,304,989.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 80.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. 16.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WMG stock opened at $41.41 on Monday. Warner Music Group has a 12 month low of $25.61 and a 12 month high of $41.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.08. The stock has a market cap of $21.30 billion, a PE ratio of 79.64 and a beta of 1.27.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Warner Music Group had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 1,558.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.94) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Warner Music Group will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. This is a boost from Warner Music Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. Warner Music Group’s payout ratio is -92.31%.

About Warner Music Group

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such artists.

