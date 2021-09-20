SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $1.25 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “SeaChange International, Inc. develops, markets and supports products to manage, store and distribute digital video for television operators, broadcast and telecommunications companies. The company’s products utilize its proprietary distributed application software and standard industry components to automate the management and distribution of short- and long-form video streams including advertisements, movies, news updates and other video programming requiring precise, accurate and continuous execution. “

NASDAQ:SEAC opened at $1.07 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 3.08. SeaChange International has a 1 year low of $0.69 and a 1 year high of $2.15.

SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, September 12th. The software maker reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.06. SeaChange International had a negative return on equity of 43.42% and a negative net margin of 95.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that SeaChange International will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SeaChange International during the first quarter valued at $28,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of SeaChange International during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SeaChange International during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SeaChange International during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SeaChange International during the first quarter valued at $55,000. 16.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SeaChange International, Inc engages in the provision of multiscreen video delivery and advertising solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Middle East; Latin America; and Asia Pacific. The firm’s products and services include video platform, content management, advertising, user experience, maintenance and support, framework and support services, and professional services.

