Barclays Analysts Give United Internet (ETR:UTDI) a €45.00 Price Target

Sep 20th, 2021

Barclays set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on United Internet (ETR:UTDI) in a research note published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €34.10 ($40.12) target price on United Internet in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on United Internet in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Warburg Research set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on United Internet in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €38.00 ($44.71) target price on United Internet in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group set a €36.00 ($42.35) target price on United Internet in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Internet currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €42.76 ($50.30).

Shares of UTDI opened at €35.23 ($41.45) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €35.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of €35.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion and a PE ratio of 20.35. United Internet has a 1 year low of €29.35 ($34.53) and a 1 year high of €41.07 ($48.32).

About United Internet

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider (ISP). It operates through Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications segments. The company offers landline-based broadband and mobile internet products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and IPTV; and telecommunication products ranging from fiber-optic direct connections to tailored ICT solutions, which include voice, data, and network solutions, as well as infrastructure services to national and international carriers and ISPs.

Analyst Recommendations for United Internet (ETR:UTDI)

