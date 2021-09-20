Barclays Analysts Give United Internet (ETR:UTDI) a €45.00 Price Target

Barclays set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on United Internet (ETR:UTDI) in a research note published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €34.10 ($40.12) target price on United Internet in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on United Internet in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Warburg Research set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on United Internet in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €38.00 ($44.71) target price on United Internet in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group set a €36.00 ($42.35) target price on United Internet in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Internet currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €42.76 ($50.30).

Shares of UTDI opened at €35.23 ($41.45) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €35.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of €35.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion and a PE ratio of 20.35. United Internet has a 1 year low of €29.35 ($34.53) and a 1 year high of €41.07 ($48.32).

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider (ISP). It operates through Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications segments. The company offers landline-based broadband and mobile internet products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and IPTV; and telecommunication products ranging from fiber-optic direct connections to tailored ICT solutions, which include voice, data, and network solutions, as well as infrastructure services to national and international carriers and ISPs.

