JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) a €88.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €88.00 ($103.53) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

BMW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €75.00 ($88.24) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €120.00 ($141.18) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Oddo Bhf set a €85.00 ($100.00) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €84.00 ($98.82) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €98.36 ($115.71).

Get Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

BMW opened at €80.36 ($94.54) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.06. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of €57.25 ($67.35) and a 12 month high of €96.39 ($113.40). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €81.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of €85.15. The stock has a market cap of $48.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.81.

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger cars, including off-road vehicles as well as spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI and Rolls-Royce brands.

Featured Article: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.