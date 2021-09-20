Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTY) Insider Purchases £145.08 in Stock

Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTY) insider Earl Sibley purchased 12 shares of Vistry Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,209 ($15.80) per share, with a total value of £145.08 ($189.55).

Earl Sibley also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Vistry Group alerts:

On Friday, July 16th, Earl Sibley purchased 13 shares of Vistry Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,170 ($15.29) per share, with a total value of £152.10 ($198.72).

VTY opened at GBX 1,241.50 ($16.22) on Monday. Vistry Group PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 519 ($6.78) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,351 ($17.65). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.24, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of £2.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,201.67 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,196.86.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th will be given a GBX 20 ($0.26) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th.

A number of research firms have commented on VTY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Vistry Group from GBX 1,060 ($13.85) to GBX 1,130 ($14.76) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,530 ($19.99) target price on shares of Vistry Group in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Barclays raised Vistry Group to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from GBX 945 ($12.35) to GBX 1,600 ($20.90) in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Vistry Group to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from GBX 807 ($10.54) to GBX 1,267 ($16.55) in a report on Monday, June 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,314.78 ($17.18).

About Vistry Group

Vistry Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of homes in the United Kingdom. The company offers two-bed to four and five-bed family homes. It owns a land bank of 40,218 plots. The company was formerly known as Bovis Homes Group PLC and changed its name to Vistry Group PLC in January 2020.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for Vistry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.