Zacks Investment Research Lowers Materion (NYSE:MTRN) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Materion (NYSE:MTRN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Materion Corporation, formerly known as Brush Engineered Materials Inc., through its wholly-owned subsidiaries is engaged in the production and supply of high-performance engineered materials in the United States and internationally. Products offered by the Company comprise precious and non-precious specialty metals, inorganic chemicals and powders, specialty coatings, specialty engineered beryllium alloys, beryllium and beryllium composites, and engineered clad and plated metal systems. Materion Corporation is headquartered in Mayfield Heights, Ohio. “

Separately, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Materion from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th.

MTRN opened at $71.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $71.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.80. Materion has a 1-year low of $49.51 and a 1-year high of $80.70. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.77 and a beta of 1.44.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.11. Materion had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 9.26%. The company had revenue of $371.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Materion will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Materion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.65%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Materion by 30.8% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 90,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,806,000 after buying an additional 21,253 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Materion by 194.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 173,311 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,059,000 after buying an additional 114,512 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Materion by 110,700.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 5,535 shares during the period. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Materion in the second quarter worth $249,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Materion by 3.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,887 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Materion Corp. engages in the production of engineered materials used in a variety of electrical, electronic, thermal, and structural applications. The company operates through the following segments: Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, Precision Coatings and Other. The Performance Alloys and Composites segment produces strip and bulk form alloy products, strip metal products with clad inlay and overlay metals, beryllium-based metals, beryllium, and aluminum metal matrix composites, in rod, sheet, foil, and a variety of customized forms, beryllium ceramics, and bulk metallic glass material.

