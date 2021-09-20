Analysts Expect eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) to Post -$0.66 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) will report ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for eHealth’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.01) and the lowest is ($1.01). eHealth posted earnings per share of ($0.36) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 83.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that eHealth will report full-year earnings of $2.97 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $3.19. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.04 to $4.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow eHealth.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.14. eHealth had a return on equity of 3.16% and a net margin of 4.23%. The business had revenue of $96.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.65 million.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EHTH shares. Craig Hallum raised their target price on eHealth from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of eHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on eHealth from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of eHealth from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.60.

EHTH opened at $37.88 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $991.93 million, a PE ratio of 49.84 and a beta of -0.12. eHealth has a one year low of $36.15 and a one year high of $94.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.32.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EHTH. Ruffer LLP boosted its position in eHealth by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 1,873,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,475,000 after acquiring an additional 43,680 shares during the period. Hudson Executive Capital LP grew its stake in shares of eHealth by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Hudson Executive Capital LP now owns 1,501,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,168,000 after purchasing an additional 750,501 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in eHealth by 132.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 49,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,622,000 after buying an additional 28,408 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of eHealth by 81.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after buying an additional 8,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HCSF Management LLC lifted its position in shares of eHealth by 60.8% during the 1st quarter. HCSF Management LLC now owns 154,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,224,000 after acquiring an additional 58,374 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.35% of the company’s stock.

eHealth Company Profile

eHealth, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based health insurance agency services for individuals, families, and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Medicare and Individual, Family, and Small Business. The Medicare segment consists primarily of commissions earned from sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans.

